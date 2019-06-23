Lebanon slams Trump administration’s Mideast peace plan

The United Arab Emirates is calling for negotiations to defuse tensions between the United States and Iran after Tehran shot down a US drone.

“Tensions in the Gulf can only be addressed politically,” Anwar Gargash, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs, posts on Twitter.

He says the crisis in the Gulf region “requires collective attention, primarily to de-escalate and to find political solutions through dialogue and negotiations.”

“Regional voices (are) important to achieve sustainable solutions,” says Gargash.

Tehran on Thursday shot down a US surveillance drone that it said entered Iranian airspace, a claim denied by Washington, which said the aircraft was above international waters.

Yesterday, Iran’s foreign ministry summoned the charge d’affaires of the UAE, from where it said the drone was launched, to protest Abu Dhabi’s decision to “put its installations at the disposal of foreign forces for aggression.”

