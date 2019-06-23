Erdogan’s party loses controversial replay of Istanbul election

A former Turkish prime minister backed by Turkey’s ruling party concedes defeat and congratulates his opponent in Istanbul’s repeated mayoral election.

Binali Yildirim says that opposition candidate Ekrem Imamoglu was ahead, as the first returns were announced.

Yildirim says: “I congratulate him and wish him success.”

With nearly all votes counted, Imamoglu had a lead of more than 715,000 votes.

Imamoglu narrowly won office as mayor of Turkey’s largest city on March 31, and served for 18 days. Turkey’s electoral board annulled the results after weeks of partial recounts.

— AP