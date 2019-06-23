Ex-deputy IDF chief trying to conscript Labor MKs for Barak’s new party — report

Former deputy army chief of staff Yair Golan is working to conscript former Labor lawmakers to a new party headed by former prime minister Ehud Barak, according to a Channel 13 report.

Golan tells the TV news station that he “will not confirm, but also will not deny” the report.

According to Channel 13, Golan and Barak have meet recently to discuss “cooperation in a new political framework.”

On Friday, Barak confirmed long-running reports that he is looking to form a new political party ahead of Israel’s second elections of the year.

In an interview with Channel 12 news, Barak denied that he would go back to the Labor Party, but said he would consider joining his former party to form an anti-Netanyahu bloc.