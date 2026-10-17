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Dutch rapper sentenced to 40 hours of community service for doxing Jewish woman and journalist

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A Dutch court has sentenced rapper Appa to forty hours of community service, half of which is suspended for a two-year probationary period, for doxing a Jewish woman and a journalist, Dutch media reports.

Appa, 43, had taken part in the doxing of the family members of Israeli soldiers who lived in the Netherlands in 2025. The journalist covered the matter, writing two articles about it, drawing the rapper’s attention.

A judge in Utrecht found that Appa violated the privacy of the victim. Appa had published a photo of the journalist with the text: “… and that is why you are making a fool of yourself, just like that terrorist.”

The judge rejected Appa’s defense, which argued that he only wanted to gain details about the Jewish woman for a possible lawsuit against her, while wanting to correct the journalist over what he believed to be incorrect reporting.

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