Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

Egypt says ready to give Saudi Arabia necessary support amid Houthi fighting

By Reuters Today, 3:17 pm
Edit
Add ToI as a Preferred Source on Google

Egypt is ready to provide Saudi Arabia with the support it needs to defend its security and stability, the presidency says, as Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthis intensify their attacks on the world’s largest oil exporter.

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi had requested an urgent parliament session to authorize the military, one of the region’s largest and most powerful, to help defend Saudi Arabia if the kingdom requested its support.

The Houthis have in recent days attacked Riyadh’s international airport and the ​state oil giant Saudi Aramco, amid renewed fighting with the Saudi-backed forces of ​the internationally recognized government in Yemen following the collapse of a truce.

“Egypt will provide Saudi Arabia with all necessary and possible forms of support to defend its security and stability, protect its resources, territorial integrity and Islamic holy sites,” the Egyptian presidency says in a statement.

It follows a meeting of Egypt’s National Defense Council chaired by Sissi and attended by the parliamentary speaker, the prime minister and the army chief.

More from today’s Liveblog:

Most Popular
If you’d like to comment, join
The Times of Israel Community.
JOIN THE TOI COMMUNITY
Join The Times of Israel Community
Commenting is available for paying members of The Times of Israel Community only. Please join our Community to comment and enjoy other Community benefits.
Please use the following structure: example@domain.com
Confirm Mail
Thank you! Now check your email
You are now a member of The Times of Israel Community! We sent you an email with a login link to . Once you're set up, you can start enjoying Community benefits and commenting.