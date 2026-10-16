Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Friday, October 16, 2026

Eisenkot condemns West Bank settler attack, calls on police to take ‘strong measures’

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Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot delivers a campaign statement from the Gaza border, on October 15, 2026. (Yashar)
Yashar chair Gadi Eisenkot delivers a campaign statement from the Gaza border, on October 15, 2026. (Yashar)

Yashar party chief Gadi Eisenkot denounces today’s violent settler attack on a group of Palestinians and a Washington Post journalist.

Eisenkot says footage showing the incident “is unacceptable.”

“This handful of thugs does not represent the Israeli public. The actions of this small group stain an entire country and severely undermine the security of the citizens of Israel and IDF soldiers,” he adds, calling on the police to “take strong measures against this criminal violence.”

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