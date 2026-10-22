Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

From gas rig, Netanyahu promises windfall for citizens

By Lazar Berman Today, 4:59 pm
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Lazar Berman is The Times of Israel's diplomatic reporter

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Energy Minister Eli Cohen visit the Leviathan natural gas field on October 22, 2026. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) and Energy Minister Eli Cohen visit the Leviathan natural gas field on October 22, 2026. (Amos Ben Gershom/GPO)

With less than a week to go until the election, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu flies to a rig in the Leviathan natural gas field to promise major economic benefits for Israeli citizens from gas sales.

“This is the rig from which we are extracting NIS 400 billion from the sea for state coffers,” says Netanyahu, standing alongside Energy Minister Eli Cohen.

“Tens of billions now, and in the future, in the sovereign wealth fund for your children, and billions, billions to lower our electricity prices, which is virtually the lowest among developed countries,” says Netanyahu.

The Citizens of Israel Fund finally began operations in June 2022, four years later than its initial date. At the end of last year, it had only NIS 8.6 billion in it.

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