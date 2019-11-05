Gantz says Netanyahu refusing any compromise in unity government talks

Blue and White chairman Benny Gantz says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s refusal to negotiate on any of his demands in the ongoing coalition talks will ultimately lead to a third election in Israel in under a year.

In a tweet, Gantz says Netanyahu is preventing a Blue and White-Likud unity government from being formed by refusing to abandon his immunity or 55 seat-strong bloc of right-wing allies.

“Netanyahu isn’t willing to give up his bloc. Netanyahu isn’t willing to give up his his immunity,” Gantz tweeted. “Netanyahu isn’t willing to discuss the fundamentals of a unity government.”

“Netanyahu wants to drag Israel to a third election, ” the prime minister’s rival charges. “I will do everything to prevent that.”