The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they unfold.
Germany vows to boost security against ‘right-wing terror’ after attack
The deadly anti-Semitic attack on Yom Kippur was a “disgrace” for Germany, Interior Minister Horst Seehofer says, vowing to beef up security to fight far-right violence.
“This brutal crime yesterday was a disgrace for our entire country,” he told reporters. “We will on the federal level — this is not entirely new, but it is worth mentioning now — massively augment the security authorities” to tackle “right-wing terror.”
— AFP
2 Giuliani associates arrested for campaign finance violations
Two Florida businessmen tied to US President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani have been arrested on campaign finance violations resulting from a $325,000 donation to a political action committee supporting Trump’s re-election.
Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, were arrested on a four-count indictment that includes charges of conspiracy, making false statements to the Federal Election Commission and falsification of records.
Records show they used wire transfers from a corporate entity they controlled to make a $325,000 donation to the America First Action committee in 2018. Records that became public through a lawsuit show that the corporate entity reported as making the transaction was not the true source of the money.
A lawyer for the men, John Dowd, hung up on an Associated Press reporter calling about the case.
— AP
Putin to visit Saudi Arabia next week for talks on oil, Iran crisis
Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit Saudi Arabia Monday for talks on oil and tensions between Ryadh and Tehran, exacerbated by a recent attack on Saudi oil infrastructure, the Kremlin says.
The planned visit is the first by Putin since 2007 and will include a meeting with Saudi King Salman as well as the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin’s top foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov tells journalists.
The “long-awaited” visit will include discussions on “further cooperation to stabilize prices on the world carbohydrate market” as well as the situation in Syria, the Persian Gulf and Yemen.
Saudi Arabia, the world’s biggest crude exporter, is the leading member of OPEC which has been cooperating with Russia to cap oil production in a bid to keep prices from falling too low.
Russia’s sovereign wealth fund Russian Direct Investment Fund says in a statement that it will announce more than 10 agreements during the visit totaling more than $2 billion.
Putin will continue on to the United Arab Emirates Tuesday to meet powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan and Emirati businessmen.
— AFP
Turkey official says Kurdish shelling kills 2, including baby
Two people were killed, including a baby, and 46 injured in shelling on Turkish border towns on Thursday, a local governor’s office says, following Turkey’s offensive on Kurdish forces in Syria.
“The first martyr of Operation Peace Spring was a nine-month-old Syrian baby, Mohammad Omar, and Cihan Gunes, a civil servant working for the tax office in Akcakale,” says the local governor’s office.
— AFP
Aid agencies warn of escalating crisis in Syria
A group of 14 international aid agencies are warning of an escalating humanitarian crisis in northeast Syria.
They say “civilians (are) at risk as violence escalates and humanitarian work is suspended.”
Thursday’s statement co-signed by the organizations — including Doctors Without Borders, Oxfam and the Norwegian Refugee Council — said an estimated 450,000 people live within 5 kilometers (3 miles) of the Syria’s border with Turkey “and are at risk if all sides do not exercise maximum restraint and prioritize the protection of civilians.”
It added there already are more than 90,000 internally displaced people in the region, and tens of thousands of fighters with families held in camps and detention centers.
The aid agencies also are urging parties to the conflict to respect International Humanitarian Law and refrain from using explosive weapons in populated areas.
— AP
Dozens of IDF reserve officers join call to provide military, humanitarian aid to Kurds
Dozens of reserve Israel Defense Forces officers have signed on to a petition calling on the state to provide military and humanitarian assistance to Kurdish fighters in northern Syria who are under attack by Turkey.
The petition is the initiative of social and political activist Yair “Yaya” Fink, a major in the IDF reserves, who said in his plea that “as Jews and Israelis we cannot stand by when another people are abandoned by their allies, and left defenseless.”
“We remember very well… what happens when the nations of the world abandon the fate of a people,” Fink wrote in his online petition.
“Israel is a country that has the means to help the Kurdish people, and now is the time do do so,” he says. Fink’s petition urged Israel to provide food, clothing, medicine, intelligence and military assistance to the Kurdish fighters.
מאז צאת הצום אמש, סיפור נטישת העם הכורדי והפקרתו לחסדי הטורקים לא נותנים לי מנוח.בתור אנשים פרטיים אין לנו הרבה לעשות,…
פורסם על ידי יאיא פינק ב- יום חמישי, 10 באוקטובר 2019
Yesterday, Turkey launched airstrikes, fired artillery and began a ground offensive against Kurdish fighters in northern Syria after US President Donald Trump’s abrupt decision to withdraw forces from the region.
It essentially abandoned Syrian Kurdish fighters and left the US ally vulnerable to a Turkish offensive that was widely condemned around the world.
Iran FM pitches ‘expansive’ security, cooperation plan to Gulf states
Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif pitches the Islamic Republic’s Gulf security plan to neighboring nations, saying regional security cannot be provided by foreign powers.
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani announced the plan at the UN General Assembly last month, calling on Gulf nations including arch-rival Saudi Arabia to join it but without giving details.
In an Arabic-language article published this morning by Kuwait’s Al Rai daily, Zarif says that the plan, named the Hormuz Peace Endeavor, offers the chance of “expansive security” and cooperation between Iran, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, Oman, the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain.
Cooperation could include areas such as a regional non-aggression pact, combating terrorism, cybersecurity, energy and freedom of navigation, Zarif says.
“In order to save the region from the edge of ruin, we feel the necessity of realizing a new discourse more than ever,” Zarif wrote, according to a translation provided by his ministry. “The fate of the people and nations of the Persian Gulf is entwined … either everyone benefits from security in the region or everyone will be deprived of it.”
— AFP
More than 60,000 displaced by Turkey assault on Syria — monitor
As of Thursday afternoon, Turkey’s military offensive on northeastern Syria has displaced more than 60,000 people in less than a day, according to a war monitor.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights says large number of residents from the border areas of Ras al-Ain, Tal Abyad and Derbasiyeh had fled their homes, mostly east towards the city of Hasakeh.
— AFP
German prosecutor says synagogue shooter planned Yom Kippur ‘massacre’
A German prosecutor says the suspect in the attack in the German city of Halle wanted to carry out a “massacre” in a synagogue and had about four kilograms (nearly nine pounds) of explosives in his car.
Germany’s chief federal prosecutor Peter Frank says that many questions remain about the suspect who is now in custody, a German citizen identified by media as Stephan Balliet.
Investigators still have to determine how he got hold of the material to build homemade weapons and explosives and whether anyone knew of his plans.
Frank told reporters in Karlsruhe that “what we experienced yesterday was terror.” He says that the suspect wanted to create a “worldwide effect” by livestreaming his attack, in which two people were killed outside the synagogue. He wanted to encourage others to imitate him.
Balliet is suspected of two counts of murder and nine of attempted murder.
— AP
Iran calls for ‘immediate halt’ to Turkish Syria offensive
Iran is calling for an immediate halt to Turkey’s offensive on Kurdish-ruled northeastern Syria, citing concern for the dangers to civilians in the conflict zone.
“Iran… emphasizes (the need for) an immediate halt to the assault and the departure of Turkish military units from Syrian territory,” the foreign ministry says in a statement.
Iran is a close ally of the Syrian government, which has sought to exploit the Turkish offensive against Kurdish forces that were the mainstay of the US-led campaign against the Islamic State group in Syria to win the region back to central government control.
— AFP
Turkish strikes reportedly hit civilian convoy in Syria
A Kurdish news agency and a war monitor say Turkish troops have bombarded a convoy of vehicles taking residents of the northern city of Raqqa to a border town, inflicting casualties among them.
The Kurdish Hawar news agency says the attack on the road leading to the border town of Tal Abyad killed three people and wounded several others.
The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the Turkish airstrike occurred when a convoy carrying a tribal leader reached the entrance of Tal Abyad. It says several people were wounded but that no one was killed.
Such contradictions in casualties’ figures are common in the aftermath of attacks.
Turkish troops have been bombarding the town of Tal Abyad since they launched their ground offensive against Kurdish fighters last night.
— AP
Yom Kippur shooting video stays online despite crackdown
Video of the deadly shooting in Germany was easily accessible on 4chan, BitChute and other sites, attracting tens of thousands of views, despite efforts by tech companies to curb the spread of violent content.
Roughly 24 hours after the attack, video and links to an anti-Semitic “manifesto” published a week earlier by the gunman were also still available online using a simple keyword search on popular anonymous online forum 4chan.
Yesterday’s assault in city of Halle, which left two people dead, took place as Jews marked the holy day of Yom Kippur, with the gunman streaming the attack live online.
The assailant’s 35-minute video was originally livestreamed on Twitch, an Amazon-owned, gaming-focused streaming platform.
Twitch says it was viewed live by just five users and a recording was seen by 2,200 people before it was flagged and removed.
But as of this afternoon, the full video was still available on multiple sites promoting violent and sexual content, including BitChute and 4chan.
— AFP
Netanyahu ‘strongly condemns’ Turkish invasion of northern Syria
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is joining international condemnation of Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria, saying the offensive against Kurdish fighters could result in the ethnic cleansing of the minority group.
“Israel strongly condemns Turkey’s military invasion of Kurdish provinces in Syria and warns against ethnic cleansing of Kurds by Turkey and its allies,” Netanyahu says in a statement.
“Israel will make every effort to provide humanitarian assistance to the gallant Kurdish people,” the statement says.
Merkel vows ‘zero tolerance’ for hate after anti-Semitic attack
Chancellor Angela Merkel vows there will be no tolerance for hate, after an anti-Semitic attack that left two dead as Jews celebrated Yom Kippur.
“The representatives of the constitutional state must use all means available against hate, violence and misanthropy. There is zero tolerance,” she says a day after a 27-year-old German suspect shot dead two in an attack that targeted a synagogue in the eastern German city of Halle.
— AFP
Malfunctioning homemade weapons appeared to stop Yom Kippur shooter
The German suspect in a deadly anti-Semitic attack targeting a synagogue and a kebab shop on Yom Kippur could have caused more carnage if his homemade weapons had not malfunctioned during his shooting rampage.
Stephan Balliet, 27, was captured by police last night after he shot dead two people in a gun rampage in the city of Halle.
According to reports, throughout the video of the attack that he live streamed using a helmet-mounted smartphone, the gunman becomes increasingly enraged at his own ineptitude.
In the earliest minutes he berates his laptop as it takes too long to load programs and find a wireless signal, while later he curses as his homemade weapons fail to fire.
Unable to breach the entrance of the Jewish cemetery outside the synagogue, he shoots a passing woman, later firing another burst into her lifeless body and shouting “Pig!”
But he reserves his harshest language for himself, calling himself a “fucking idiot,” a “failure” and a “loser.”
Bleeding after a gunfight with police as he flees town in his crippled vehicle, he apologizes to the imagined audience watching online.
“That was it guys. A total loser,” he says into the lens before hurling the phone out of the car.
Around 2,200 people are believed to have watched his blundering, violent rampage on games streaming platform Twitch, the Amazon-owned company said — five of them live.
— with AFP
EU, India, Denmark join condemnation of Turkey’s push in Syria
Denmark, India and the European Union are adding their voices to the international condemnation and concerns over Turkey’s invasion of northeastern Syria in an offensive there against Syrian Kurdish fighters.
Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen calls it “an extremely serious situation, and there is reason to be concerned about civilians.”
Frederiksen says Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod has summoned Turkey’s ambassador to Denmark “for a conversation in which we will assert our position.” No details were given as to when the Turkish. diplomat would meet Kofod.
India’s foreign ministry issued a press release saying New Delhi is “deeply concerned at the unilateral military offensive by Turkey in northeast Syria,” and urges Ankara to “exercise restraint and respect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria.”
Meanwhile, the European Union says the Turkish offensive is setting back any hope for progress toward ending the conflict.
EU spokeswoman Maja Kocijancic says the offensive will worsen the stream of refugees from Syria, increase violence against innocent civilians and obstruct the fight against the Islamic State group.
She says: “We believe that new armed hostilities would further undermine the stability of the whole region, would exacerbate civilian suffering, would provoke further displacements, would add another obstacle to the very difficult UN led political process and would, that is also very important, threaten the progress that was achieved by the global coalition to defeat” IS.
She adds that there is “no military solution to the conflict in Syria and the only sustainable solution is a political one.”
— AP
Erdogan threatens EU with refugee influx if criticizes Syria operation
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warns the European Union that it will allow millions of refugees to head to its shores if it criticizes Turkey’s military offensive in Syria.
“Hey EU, wake up. I say it again: if you try to frame our operation there as an invasion, our task is simple: we will open the doors and send 3.6 million migrants to you,” Erdogan says in a speech to parliament.
— AFP
German president says country has responsibility to protect its Jews
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier says after meeting with Jewish leaders at the site of a deadly anti-Semitic attack that the country had a duty to protect Jews on its soil.
“It must be clear that the state takes responsibility for Jewish life, for the security of Jewish life in Germany,” he said. “We must protect Jewish life.”
— AFP
German president pays respects at scene of deadly anti-Semitic attack
German leaders are visiting the scene of a deadly anti-Semitic gun attack carried out on Yom Kippur in the city of Halle, as Jews demanded action to protect the community from the rising threat of neo-Nazi violence.
German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, joined by Israeli ambassador Jeremy Issacharoff and local officials, laid flowers outside the synagogue before meeting with Jewish community leaders inside.
Late last night, Chancellor Angela Merkel joined a solidarity vigil at a historic synagogue in central Berlin, and firmly condemned the anti-Semitic rampage.
— AFP
