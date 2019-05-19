The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
Five more arrested in deadly crane accident
Five more people have been arrested over a deadly crane collapse at a building site in Yavne Sunday morning.
The arrests brings the number of managers and others detained to 13. Some are questioned as possible suspects while others are just brought in to give testimony, according to Haaretz.
Four people were killed in the work accident, three when concrete slabs fell on them and a fourth when he became trapped atop the crane. According to Haaretz, the four were all Israelis and had been on the site to dismantle and move the crane.
Egyptians in car also hurt in bombing — report
The Egypt Independent reports that 25 South Africans were on the bus damaged by a blast near the Giza pyramids.
It says four Egyptians who were in a car on the same road were also injured by flying glass and shrapnel.
Haifa junction re-opens after explosive gas leak cleared
A major junction in Haifa has reopened after being closed off Saturday when a leak of flammable industrial gas was discovered in the area.
Police had closed off the so-called Home Center Junction at Yigal Yadin and Halutsei Hata’asiya roads in an industrial zone in the city’s east over the leak.
Authorities say there is no longer any threat to the public, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
South Africans injured in Egypt blast, no Israelis on bus
Security sources tell AFP that South Africans and Egyptians were among those injured when an explosive device went off, hitting a tourist bus.
Israel Foreign Ministry says after an initial check that no Israelis were aboard the bus.
Arab League urges Germany to walk back anti-BDS motion
The Arab League is calling on the German parliament to rescind a resolution that condemned a boycott movement against Israel as “anti-Semitic.”
The Bundestag passed a motion on Friday against the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, warning that its actions were reminiscent of the Nazis’ campaign against Jews.
The Arab League’s assistant secretary-general for Palestinian affairs Saeed Abu Ali says in a statement the Bundestag’s motion against BDS is “regrettable… unjustified… (and) biased” in favor of Israel.
He urges Germany’s parliament to “reverse this erroneous step and support the Palestinian people’s right for liberation.”
17 said injured in Egypt bombing, mostly foreigners
AFP reports 17 people have been injured in the Egypt tourist bus blast, attributing the information to medical and security sources.
Reuters reports that many of the injured are foreign tourists.
A video purports to show the bus that was damaged.
IRGC head says Iran not looking for war
The outgoing head of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard Corps, Hossein Salami, tells Al-Jazeera his country is not looking for war.
But he adds his army can easily defeat any enemy if need be.
“The enemies of Iran don’t hunt for a war, either. But there is a difference between them and us: they are afraid of war; their limit is where their life is in danger, which makes them easy to be defeated,” he says, according to state-run news agency IRNA.
The comments echo a similar statement from Saudi Minister Adel al-Jubeir earlier in the day that his country does not seek war but will defend itself.
16 people reported injured in bus explosion
Initial reports suggest some 16 people were injured in the Egypt bus blast.
Pictures purport to show light damage to the bus and tourists in the area.
Explosion targets tourist bus in Egypt — report
An explosion has targeted a tourist bus near Egypt’s pyramids in Giza, Reuters reports.
There is no immediate word on casualties.
Saudis call for regional talks to combat Iran
Saudi Arabia is calling for emergency regional talks to discuss mounting Gulf tensions.
King Salman invited Gulf leaders and Arab League member states to two emergency summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss recent “aggressions and their consequences,” the kingdom’s official SPA news agency reports.
The UAE’s foreign ministry agres the current “critical circumstances” require a unified Arab and Gulf stance.
The meetings will be a “significant opportunity for the countries of the region to achieve their aspirations for establishing peace and stability,” it says.
Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, says his country does not want to go to war with Iran but would defend itself.
Culture minister blasts Madonna, Eurovision broadcaster over Palestinian flags
Culture Minister Miri Regev on Sunday has criticized the display of Palestinian flags during the Eurovision song contest finals in Tel Aviv, including by one of Madonna’s dancers.
“It was an error,” Regev, a right-wing minister known for provocative stances, tells journalists before a cabinet meeting.
“Politics and a cultural event should not be mixed, with all due respect to Madonna.”
Regev criticized Israeli public broadcaster Kan for not having prevented the flags from being shown, though it was unclear what could have been done.
During Madonna’s performance at the Eurovision extravaganza, which began Saturday night and stretched into Sunday morning, two of her dancers could be seen side-by-side with Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs.
Separately, Icelandic group Hatari displayed scarfs with Palestinian flags when results were being announced.
The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the event, condemned both displays.
Regev also criticized KAN for not having filmed any of its “postcards” of participating singers in the West Bank.
However, Norwegian act KEiiNO filmed its promo in the Judean Desert in an area that appeared to be in the West Bank.
Tel Aviv University names new president
Tel Aviv University’s board of directors has appointed law Prof. Ariel Porat as its new president.
Porat, who is also a visiting professor at the University of Chicago, will replace Joseph Klafter, who is retiring after 10 years at the helm of the school.
Porat served as dean of TAU’s Law Faculty from 2002 to 2006 and in 2014 was a recipient of the Emet prize, among the most prestigious awards for Israeli academics.
In a statement sent out by the school, Porat says he is “proud to take on the task.”
Former CIA chief, nuke deal negotiator to brief Democrats on Iran tension
House Democrats will hear from former CIA director John Brennan about the situation in Iran, inviting him to speak next week amid heightened concerns over the Trump administration’s sudden moves in the region, sources say.
Brennan, an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, is scheduled to talk to House Democrats at a private weekly caucus meeting Tuesday, according to a Democratic aide and another person familiar with the private meeting.
Both were granted anonymity to discuss the meeting.
The invitation to Brennan and Wendy Sherman, the former State Department official and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, offers counterprogramming to the Trump administration’s closed-door briefing for lawmakers also planned for Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Democratic lawmakers are likely to attend both sessions.
High Court okays nationalist Jerusalem Day march through Muslim Quarter
The High Court has rejected a petition from left-wing organization Ir Amim to move the route of a nationalist march to mark Jerusalem Day on June 2.
The Flag March is an annual parade which passes through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City to mark the city’s liberation in 1967.
The march is usually attended by far-right activists and the Muslim Quarter route has been the source of tensions in the past. Shopkeepers are usually told to close early and residents are made to stay at home as flag-waving nationalists march by.
Ir Amim had argued that tensions would be heightened because of the overlap with the last days of Ramadan, slated to end June 5.
In their decision, the judges note that police have committed to keep order during the march and say Ir Amim does not have standing in the case to file a petition for an injunction.
