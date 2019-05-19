Several reported injured in blast targeting tourist bus in Egypt

Culture Minister Miri Regev on Sunday has criticized the display of Palestinian flags during the Eurovision song contest finals in Tel Aviv, including by one of Madonna’s dancers.

“It was an error,” Regev, a right-wing minister known for provocative stances, tells journalists before a cabinet meeting.

“Politics and a cultural event should not be mixed, with all due respect to Madonna.”

Regev criticized Israeli public broadcaster Kan for not having prevented the flags from being shown, though it was unclear what could have been done.

During Madonna’s performance at the Eurovision extravaganza, which began Saturday night and stretched into Sunday morning, two of her dancers could be seen side-by-side with Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs.

Separately, Icelandic group Hatari displayed scarfs with Palestinian flags when results were being announced.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the event, condemned both displays.

Regev also criticized KAN for not having filmed any of its “postcards” of participating singers in the West Bank.

However, Norwegian act KEiiNO filmed its promo in the Judean Desert in an area that appeared to be in the West Bank.

— AFP