Kushner: Political process must come before economics

In a statement released by the White House, Jared Kushner says the US will present its “vision on ways to bridge the core political issues very soon.”

“Economic progress can only be achieved with a solid economic vision and if the core political issues are resolved,” he says.

“We look forward to engaging with business and thought leaders from throughout the region and the world to build consensus around the best steps the international community can take to develop the foundation for a prosperous future. The Palestinian people, along with all people in the Middle East, deserve a future with dignity and the opportunity to better their lives.”

It is not yet clear whether an Israeli representative will be invited to the Manama meeting.