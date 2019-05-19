Egyptians in car also hurt in bombing — report

Five more people have been arrested over a deadly crane collapse at a building site in Yavne Sunday morning.

The arrests brings the number of managers and others detained to 13. Some are questioned as possible suspects while others are just brought in to give testimony, according to Haaretz.

Four people were killed in the work accident, three when concrete slabs fell on them and a fourth when he became trapped atop the crane. According to Haaretz, the four were all Israelis and had been on the site to dismantle and move the crane.