The Times of Israel is liveblogging Sunday’s events as they unfold.
16 people reported injured in bus explosion
Initial reports suggest some 16 people were injured in the Egypt bus blast.
Pictures purport to show light damage to the bus and tourists in the area.
PHOTOS- Explosive device targeted a bus carrying tourists near the Egyptian Grand Museum in #Giza #Egypt pic.twitter.com/9RQGFgg0ct
— EHA News (@eha_news) May 19, 2019
Explosion targets tourist bus in Egypt — report
An explosion has targeted a tourist bus near Egypt’s pyramids in Giza, Reuters reports.
There is no immediate word on casualties.
Saudis call for regional talks to combat Iran
Saudi Arabia is calling for emergency regional talks to discuss mounting Gulf tensions.
King Salman invited Gulf leaders and Arab League member states to two emergency summits in Mecca on May 30 to discuss recent “aggressions and their consequences,” the kingdom’s official SPA news agency reports.
The UAE’s foreign ministry agres the current “critical circumstances” require a unified Arab and Gulf stance.
The meetings will be a “significant opportunity for the countries of the region to achieve their aspirations for establishing peace and stability,” it says.
Saudi Arabia’s minister of state for foreign affairs, Adel al-Jubeir, says his country does not want to go to war with Iran but would defend itself.
— AFP
Culture minister blasts Madonna, Eurovision broadcaster over Palestinian flags
Culture Minister Miri Regev on Sunday has criticized the display of Palestinian flags during the Eurovision song contest finals in Tel Aviv, including by one of Madonna’s dancers.
“It was an error,” Regev, a right-wing minister known for provocative stances, tells journalists before a cabinet meeting.
“Politics and a cultural event should not be mixed, with all due respect to Madonna.”
Regev criticized Israeli public broadcaster Kan for not having prevented the flags from being shown, though it was unclear what could have been done.
During Madonna’s performance at the Eurovision extravaganza, which began Saturday night and stretched into Sunday morning, two of her dancers could be seen side-by-side with Israeli and Palestinian flags on their backs.
Separately, Icelandic group Hatari displayed scarfs with Palestinian flags when results were being announced.
The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes the event, condemned both displays.
Regev also criticized KAN for not having filmed any of its “postcards” of participating singers in the West Bank.
However, Norwegian act KEiiNO filmed its promo in the Judean Desert in an area that appeared to be in the West Bank.
— AFP
Tel Aviv University names new president
Tel Aviv University’s board of directors has appointed law Prof. Ariel Porat as its new president.
Porat, who is also a visiting professor at the University of Chicago, will replace Joseph Klafter, who is retiring after 10 years at the helm of the school.
Porat served as dean of TAU’s Law Faculty from 2002 to 2006 and in 2014 was a recipient of the Emet prize, among the most prestigious awards for Israeli academics.
In a statement sent out by the school, Porat says he is “proud to take on the task.”
Former CIA chief, nuke deal negotiator to brief Democrats on Iran tension
House Democrats will hear from former CIA director John Brennan about the situation in Iran, inviting him to speak next week amid heightened concerns over the Trump administration’s sudden moves in the region, sources say.
Brennan, an outspoken critic of US President Donald Trump, is scheduled to talk to House Democrats at a private weekly caucus meeting Tuesday, according to a Democratic aide and another person familiar with the private meeting.
Both were granted anonymity to discuss the meeting.
The invitation to Brennan and Wendy Sherman, the former State Department official and top negotiator of the Iran nuclear deal, offers counterprogramming to the Trump administration’s closed-door briefing for lawmakers also planned for Tuesday on Capitol Hill. Democratic lawmakers are likely to attend both sessions.
— AP
High Court okays nationalist Jerusalem Day march through Muslim Quarter
The High Court has rejected a petition from left-wing organization Ir Amim to move the route of a nationalist march to mark Jerusalem Day on June 2.
The Flag March is an annual parade which passes through the Muslim Quarter of Jerusalem’s Old City to mark the city’s liberation in 1967.
The march is usually attended by far-right activists and the Muslim Quarter route has been the source of tensions in the past. Shopkeepers are usually told to close early and residents are made to stay at home as flag-waving nationalists march by.
Ir Amim had argued that tensions would be heightened because of the overlap with the last days of Ramadan, slated to end June 5.
In their decision, the judges note that police have committed to keep order during the march and say Ir Amim does not have standing in the case to file a petition for an injunction.
comments