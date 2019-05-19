Netanyahu given week to hand over details of finances — report

US President Donald Trump’s policies are making war with Iran much more likely, House intelligence panel head Adam Schiff, a Democrat, tells CBS’s Face the Nation.

“What is taking place now was all too predictable. The steps the administration has taken to renege on the Iran agreement, to try to force Europe to renege on the Iran agreement, to try to force Iran to withdraw from the agreement to go back to the path of enrichment, the designation of the IRGC as a terrorist group, the belligerent rhetoric from the administration from Pompeo, from Bolton, all of these policy decisions have led us to a state where confrontation is far more likely and that cannot be ignored,” he says.

Schiff, one of the few lawmakers to have been briefed on the threat emanating from Iran, says it is real, but “When you take a series of steps that, yes, ratchet up tensions, you shouldn’t be surprised when the intelligence tells you, ‘Hey tensions have been ratcheted up.'”

Senator Mitt Romney tells CNN’s State of the Union that he does not think war with Iran is on the table.

“I don’t believe for a minute that either the president or John Bolton…has any interest in going to the Middle East and going to war. That’s just not going to happen. There’s no interest in doing that,” he says.