In 38-minute speech to UN, Trump makes scant reference to Israel

UNITED NATIONS — US President Donald Trump made almost no mention of Israel during his roughly 38-minute speech before the UN General Assembly.

The only Israel mention came when he marked the upcoming “third anniversary of the October 7 attack in Israel.”

Other mentions of the hostages kidnapped during the Hamas massacre did not mention their nationality.

Trump also thanked more than a dozen countries for contributing to his Board of Peace, which is tasked with overseeing the postwar rebuild of Gaza — but here too made no mention of Israel, whose cooperation is required in order for it to proceed.

The largest section of the speech, which was about Iran, also included no reference to Israel, even though Israel was the only country that joined the US in the war against the Islamic Republic.

Trump is not scheduled to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, as the president will have already left New York by the time Israeli premier arrives on Thursday morning.