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IDF: 2 terror operatives involved in funding Hamas killed in Gaza strikes last week

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 10:47 am
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

Two terror operatives involved in funneling millions of shekels to Hamas were killed in strikes in the Gaza Strip last week, the military says.

The IDF says one strike on Wednesday in Gaza City killed Alaa Ibrahim Nimer Arshi, a cell commander in Hamas’s military wing, and a strike on Tuesday in Nuseirat killed Karam Riyad Hassan Abu Butaihan, a Palestinian Islamic Jihad operative.

Both operatives were involved in transferring millions of shekels from Iran and Turkey to Hamas’s military wing, according to the military.

“Recently, these funds helped the organization in its attempts to rebuild its military capabilities and advance terror attacks against IDF troops and Israeli civilians, in systematic violation of the ceasefire,” the military says, adding that the “terrorists were killed in airstrikes to eliminate the threat.”

Separately, the IDF says it bombed three Hamas weapon depots in the central Gaza Strip on Thursday.

The sites had been used by Hamas to store various weapons, including Kalashnikov rifles, rockets, and a rocket launcher, the military adds.

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