IDF bringing back Navy sailors from training in Germany

The Israel Defense Forces is bringing back some 30 Israel Navy sailors who had been deployed to Germany to prepare for the acquisition of new Sa’ar 6 corvettes, which were being built in the German port of Kiel, after the German government ordered closed all hotels in the country.

The military says it sent a 16-person Israeli Air Force team on a C-130 transport plane to Germany to retrieve the conscripted sailors, who were training to operate the ships, which are meant to begin arriving in Israel later this year.

“The soldiers will enter quarantine upon their return in accordance with Health Ministry directives,” the IDF says.

A team of career officers and non-commissioned officers will remain in Germany for the time being to continue training on the ships, the military says.