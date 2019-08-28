IDF identifies Iranian general allegedly responsible for drone attack plot

The IDF identifies an Iranian general who it says was responsible for an Iran-led attack plot on Israel using drones.

The army says Javad Ghafari, a brigadier general in the IRGC’s Quds Force, oversees Iranian forces in Syria and is in charge of Iran’s efforts to establish a military presence in the country.

“Tens of thousands of Shiites from various nations are operating under Ghafari in Syria,” an IDF statement says.

According to the IDF, Ghafari was in charge of a cell in Syria that planned to fly explosives-laden drones at Israeli territory, which Israel struck over the weekend.

The IDF publishes an organizational chart that shows Quds Force head Maj. Gen. Qassem Soleimani, Ghafari and two Hezbollah fighters killed in the Israeli strike.

On Sunday, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kohavi said Soleimani personally oversaw the planned drone attack.