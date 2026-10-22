Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

IDF says it killed terror operative in Wednesday Khan Younis strike

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 8:45 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

A top commander in the Popular Resistance Committees terror group was killed in an Israeli strike in the southern Gaza Strip yesterday, the military says.

The strike in Khan Younis killed Ramadan Muhammad Ashahada Diab, who served as head of the Popular Resistance Committees in Khan Younis.

Recently, Diab was involved in advancing attacks against Israeli troops and civilians, and acted to restore Hamas capabilities “in systematic violation of the ceasefire.”

The Popular Resistance Committees is the third-largest terror faction in the Strip after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Its members participated in the October 7, 2023, onslaught.

The IDF says the group, formerly affiliated with Fatah, is now linked to Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

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