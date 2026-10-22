Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

IDF scanning area near West Bank settlement after Israeli reported seeing gunman open fire

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 6:30 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The Israeli army says it is carrying out scans near the West Bank settlement of Homesh after an Israeli civilian says he spotted an armed man and heard gunfire in the area.

According to the IDF, the source of the gunfire “was not related to a terror attack.” A preliminary probe by the army suggests the shooting was related to a fight between Palestinian clans.

The Israeli civilian, who was armed himself, returned fire toward the source of the gunfire, the military says.

There are no reports of injuries in the incident.

“IDF soldiers were dispatched to the scene and are conducting searches for armed individuals in the area,” the army adds.

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