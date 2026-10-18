Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Sunday, October 18, 2026

IDF to hold drill in Haifa, explosions and gunfire may sound

By Emanuel Fabian Today, 9:16 pm
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Emanuel (Mannie) Fabian is The Times of Israel's military correspondent

The IDF says it will conduct a military drill in the northern coastal city of Haifa starting tomorrow morning.

The exercise is expected to end on Tuesday night.

During the drill, there will be an increased presence of security forces, vehicles, and naval vessels, and sounds of explosions and gunfire may be heard, the IDF warns.

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