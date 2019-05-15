Iran says it has successfully tested new firewall

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s events as they happen.
Iran’s UN envoy: ‘It is our right to defend ourselves’
Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says the Islamic Republic is not interested in escalating regional tensions but has the “right to defend ourselves.”
Majid Takht-e Ravanchi makes the comments in an interview Thursday on NPR’s “Morning Edition.”
Ravanchi says: “We are not interested in the escalation of tensions in our region. If something goes wrong, everyone loses.”
However, he adds: “It is our right to be prepared. It is our right to defend ourselves.” He accuses the US and regional nations of airing “false allegations” about Iran.
In recent days, the United Arab Emirates has alleged four oil tankers off its east coast were targeted in sabotage attacks, while Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen launched a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia.
The US has sent an aircraft carrier and bombers into the Mideast to counter a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.
— AP
Israeli indicted for spitting on Polish ambassador
Police file charges against an Israeli man for spitting on Poland’s ambassador to Israel earlier this week.
The indictment alleges Arik Lederman, a 65-year-old resident of Herzliya, showed up at the Polish embassy in Tel Aviv, banged on the roof of Ambassador Marek Magierowski’s car and spat at him twice.
Lederman is charged with assault and making threats.
He apologized yesterday over the incident, which came amid already strained ties between the countries amid Warsaw’s refusal to discuss restitution for Jewish properties seized during the Holocaust.
High Court rejects appeal against closing Temple Mount to Jews for Jerusalem Day
The High Court of Justice rejects an appeal against the shuttering of Jerusalem’s Temple Mount to Jewish visitors on Jerusalem Day, which marks Israel’s capture of the holy site and East Jerusalem in the 1967 Six Day War.
This year’s Jerusalem Day, which falls on June 1, will coincide with the final days of Ramadan, when the Temple Mount is always closed to non-Muslim visitors.
The last time the Temple Mount was closed to Jews on Jerusalem Day was in 1988, when it also coincided with the end of Ramadan.
Each year, tens of thousands of Israelis mark the anniversary of Jerusalem’s reunification in a parade through Jerusalem’s Old City that is frequently marked by tension with local Palestinians.
Iran says it has successfully tested new firewall
Iran says it has successfully tested a firewall to prevent cyberattacks on industrial facilities.
Telecommunications Minister Mohammad Javad Azari Jahromi says in a post on his Instagram page that the firewall was designed by Iranian students, without providing further details.
Iran blamed Israel for a cyberattack on its communications infrastructure in November.
The Islamic Republic moved to boost its cyber capabilities in 2011 after the Stuxnet computer virus destroyed thousands of centrifuges involved in its contested nuclear program. Stuxnet is widely believed to be an American and Israeli creation.
— AP
. از حمله استاکسنت حتما شنیدین! #خبرخوب اینکه، امروز یک گزارش دریافت کردم. از مدتی قبل با سفارش سازمان فناوری اطلاعات، دانشمندان جوان دانشگاههای ایران، یک سپر دفاعی (فایروال) برای سیستمهای اتوماسیون صنعتی ساخته بودند که عملا خرابکاری صنعتی مثل استاکسنت را در شبکههای برق و امثال آن خنثی میکنه. این سپر، موفقیتآمیز آزمایش شد. در روز جهانی ارتباطات، از این دستاورد بیشتر خواهیم گفت. پ.ن: برای افزایش تابآوری زیرساختهای حیاتی، لازم است که این تجهیزات در شبکههای مورد نظر نصب شود که طبیعتا این موضوع با هماهنگی مرکز ملی فضای مجازی، عملیاتی خواهد شد. با تکیه به #جوانان، از تهدیدات فرصت میسازیم.
NYC mayor announces he’ll seek Democratic nod for president
NEW YORK — New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio says he is running for president.
The Democrat announces his bid with a video released by his campaign early this morning.
In announcing his candidacy, de Blasio is seeking to claim a role on the national stage that has eluded him as mayor of the biggest US city.
The 58-year-old could face obstacles in distinguishing himself in a field crowded with left-leaning Democrats.
He also faces skepticism at home. A recent poll found 76% of New Yorkers say they believe he shouldn’t run.
De Blasio has shrugged off bad polls, saying he believes his message of fighting financial inequality will resonate with everyday Americans.
On the campaign trail, he’ll be able to cite accomplishments such as expanding full-day prekindergarten citywide.
— AP
