Iran says it has successfully tested new firewall

Iran’s ambassador to the United Nations says the Islamic Republic is not interested in escalating regional tensions but has the “right to defend ourselves.”

Majid Takht-e Ravanchi makes the comments in an interview Thursday on NPR’s “Morning Edition.”

Ravanchi says: “We are not interested in the escalation of tensions in our region. If something goes wrong, everyone loses.”

However, he adds: “It is our right to be prepared. It is our right to defend ourselves.” He accuses the US and regional nations of airing “false allegations” about Iran.

In recent days, the United Arab Emirates has alleged four oil tankers off its east coast were targeted in sabotage attacks, while Iranian-allied rebels in Yemen launched a coordinated drone attack on Saudi Arabia.

The US has sent an aircraft carrier and bombers into the Mideast to counter a still-unexplained threat it perceives from Tehran.

— AP