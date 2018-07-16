Khamenei says US peace plan won’t bear fruit

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is denouncing as “satanic” a US peace plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian and predicting that Muslim nations will undoubtedly prevent the proposal from being put into practice.

“To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine — the so-called DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God,” Khamenei writes on his official Twitter account.

