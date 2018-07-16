Khamenei says US peace plan won’t bear fruit
Iran’s Khamenei rails against ‘satanic’ US peace plan

Supreme leader of Islamic Republic says Trump administration ‘talking foolish and unwisely’ by suggesting Jerusalem should remain in hands of Jews

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 2:19 pm 0 Edit
An Iranian woman holds an effigy of US president Donald Trump, during a rally marking the 40th anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution, in Tehran, Iran, February 11, 2019. (AP/Ebrahim Noroozi/File)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they happen.

2:20 pm

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei is denouncing as “satanic” a US peace plan for solving the Israeli-Palestinian and predicting that Muslim nations will undoubtedly prevent the proposal from being put into practice.

“To the dismay of US politicians, the satanic, evil US policy about Palestine — the so-called DealOfTheCentury— will never bear fruit, by the grace of God,” Khamenei writes on his official Twitter account.

 

2:20 pm

