May says Britain has requested Brexit delay until June 30

Forty animals including five lions are to be rescued from squalid conditions in the Gaza Strip, according to an animal welfare group.

The animals will be taken out of a zoo in the Palestinian enclave and relocated to sanctuaries in Jordan next week, the Four Paws organization says.

Among the other animals to be taken out are a hyena, monkeys, wolves and porcupines, the organization says in a statement.

“For far too long, the animals of Rafah Zoo have had to live under unimaginably dreadful conditions,” says Four Paws veterinarian and head of mission Amir Khalil. “We are happy to finally put an end to this horror.”

— AFP