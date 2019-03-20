May says Britain has requested to delay Brexit until June 30

The Times of Israel is liveblogging Wednesday’s events as they unfold.
European Commission says June 30 Brexit delay brings ‘serious’ risks
Delaying Brexit to June 30 would bring “serious legal and political risks”, the European Commission warns in an internal briefing note ahead of an EU summit.
Britain has asked to postpone Brexit to that date, but the commission, the EU’s executive arm, is urging leaders to choose instead between a short delay to May 23 or a longer one to “at least until end 2019.”
— AFP
Lions, other animals to be saved from squalid Gaza zoo
Forty animals including five lions are to be rescued from squalid conditions in the Gaza Strip, according to an animal welfare group.
The animals will be taken out of a zoo in the Palestinian enclave and relocated to sanctuaries in Jordan next week, the Four Paws organization says.
Among the other animals to be taken out are a hyena, monkeys, wolves and porcupines, the organization says in a statement.
“For far too long, the animals of Rafah Zoo have had to live under unimaginably dreadful conditions,” says Four Paws veterinarian and head of mission Amir Khalil. “We are happy to finally put an end to this horror.”
— AFP
EU fines Google $1.7 billion for abusing online ad market
European Union regulators have hit Google with a 1.49 billion euro ($1.68 billion) fine for abusing its dominant role in online advertising.
It’s the third time the commission has slapped Google with an antitrust penalty, following multibillion-dollar fines resulting from separate probes into two other parts of the Silicon Valley giant’s business.
The EU’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announces the results of the long-running probe of Google’s AdSense advertising business at a news conference in Brussels.
“Today’s decision is about how Google abused its dominance to stop websites using brokers other than the AdSense platform,” Vestager says.
The commission found that Google and its parent company, Alphabet, breached EU antitrust rules by imposing restrictive clauses in contracts with websites that used AdSense, preventing Google rivals from placing their ads on these sites.
— AP
UAE deports man who praised New Zealand mosque attacks
A resident of the United Arab Emirates who works for a security firm was detained and deported after making comments on Facebook celebrating the New Zealand mosque attacks that killed 50 people.
Transguard Group says its employee, who was not identified, made the comments on his personal Facebook page under an assumed name. Transguard says the employee was stripped of his security credentials, fired and handed over to authorities.
It says the UAE, where the official religion is Islam, deported him. Transguard, which is part of the Emirates aviation group in Dubai, did not elaborate.
The UAE’s National newspaper reports the employee was believed to be a security officer whose Facebook post celebrating Friday’s shooting included reference to a deadly attack on Indian soldiers in Kashmir last month.
— AP
PLO official: International community failing to stop ‘grave escalation’ in Israeli violence
Senior PLO official Dr. Hanan Ashrawi condemns Israel for razing a Palestinian school in East Jerusalem, and says the international community’s failure to hold Israel accountable is increasing extremism in Israeli politics.
In a statement, Ashrawi says yesterday’s demolition in the Shuafat refugee camp is “part and parcel of the relentless Israeli plans to uproot Palestinians from the occupied city of Jerusalem.”
She says the international community is failing to address the “grave escalation” of Israeli violence towards Palestinians as well as the “unprecedented expansion” of settlement building in the West Bank.
“This international failure also feeds into and encourages the rightwing and fascism frenzy in Israeli politics, as evident in the objectionable campaign video by Israel’s so-called justice minister promoting fascism as an element of democracy.”
Yesterday, Israel’s Defense Minister Ayelet Shaked drew criticism for a political ad ahead of April elections in which she mocked critics by modeling a faux perfume called “Fascism.”
No injuries as Israeli bus in northern West Bank reportedly comes under fire
Reports of shots fired at an Israeli bus traveling in the northern West Bank are being investigated, a Samaria Regional Council spokeswoman says.
No injuries have been reported from the gunfire, but a number of passengers are being treated for emotional trauma. The bus sustained damage in the incident, which took place near the entrance to the Palestinian village of Dier Istiya.
— Jacob Magid
May says Britain has requested Brexit delay until June 30
Prime Minister Theresa May has asked the European Union to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union until June 30.
The UK is currently due to leave the bloc in nine days, but Parliament has twice rejected May’s divorce deal with the EU.
May told European Council President Donald Tusk in a letter seeking the extension that she intends to try a third time to get the deal approved.
A delay to Brexit needs approval from all 27 remaining EU member states, who are meeting in Brussels tomorrow.
— AP
