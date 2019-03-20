New polls show Netanyahu better-placed than Gantz to form next coalition

A new poll broadcast by Channel 12 ahead of April 9’s elections shows Benny Gantz’s Blue and White rising slightly compared to a previous survey by the same channel six days ago, but the Benjamin Netanyahu-led right-wing bloc is best-placed to form the next coalition.

The seats: Blue and White 32, Likud 27, Labor 10, Hadash-Taal 8, United Torah Judaism 7, The New Right 6, Union of Right Wing Parties 5, Shas 5, and Kulanu, Meretz, Raam-Balad, Yisrael Beytenu and Zehut all on 4.

The poll says Netanyahu is slightly preferred as prime minister to Gantz, by 36-35%. It also finds 48% think personal motives were a factor for Netanyahu in the so-called submarine scandal, while 25% do not.

This poll indicates 62 seats for the right-wing bloc, and 58 for centrist, left and Arab parties.

A Channel 13 poll finds as follows: Blue and White 31, Likud 29, Labor 9, Hadash-Taal 7, United Torah Judaism 7, Union of Right Wing Parties 7, The New Right 6, Shas, Kulanu, Meretz and Zehut 5 each, and Raam-Balad 4.

The poll says Gantz is slightly preferred as prime minister to Netanyahu, by 42-41%.

It indicates 64 seats for the right-wing bloc, and 56 for centrist, left and Arab parties.