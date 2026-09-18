Hunter Biden: Israel knew of Hamas’s Oct. 7 plans, ‘allowed it to happen’ so it could carry out its own plans

Hunter Biden, former US president Joe Biden’s son, says that Israel knew of Hamas’s plans to carry out an onslaught before October 7, 2023, but did nothing to prevent it so that they could carry out its own plans in Gaza they would have never been allowed to do.

Biden tells Lonodn’s LBC radio that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was warned about Hamas’s plans and “did absolutely nothing about it,” referencing a Haaretz report that Netanyahu was personally warned by the leader of the United Arab Emirates on Gaza’s Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar’s intentions.

Netanyahu has denied the report and has threatened to sue the daily.

Biden says Israel “knew what was coming” and “allowed it to happen for the purposes of being able to execute on a plan that no one would have ever given them a green light” for, while acknowledging “Hamas is horrific.”

While stating the term is “very loaded,” he characterizes the resulting war in Gaza as “akin to genocide.”

Israel has denied accusations of genocide, saying it seeks to minimize civilian fatalities and stresses that Hamas uses Gaza’s civilians as human shields, fighting from civilian areas including homes, hospitals, schools, and mosques.

Biden has criticized Israel constantly on recent podcast appearances.

Several anti-Israel activists and commentators have accused Jerusalem of letting Hamas carry out its massacre to justify launching a destructive war in Gaza.

While reports suggest that many signs that Hamas was preparing the attack were ignored by Israel’s security establishment and political echelon, there is no evidence to suggest such a wider conspiracy.

ABD eski Başkanı Biden’ın oğlu Hunter Biden: “Netanyahu’nun 7 Ekim için bir saldırı planlandığından tamamen haberdar olduğu ve bu konuda kesinlikle hiçbir şey yapmadığı görülüyor.” “Biliyorlardı. Neyin geleceğini çok iyi biliyorlardı. Normalde hiç kimsenin onay vermeyeceği bir… pic.twitter.com/oanY751iwv — Conflict (@ConflictTR) September 17, 2026