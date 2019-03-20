UN: Eight children killed or hurt in Yemen every day, despite truce

A spokesperson for Blue and White tells The Times of Israel that party leader Benny Gantz will not be meeting with US President Donald Trump during his visit to the US next week.

Asked if was fair that the US president will be meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and not Gantz, the spokesperson says it “wouldn’t be respectful to invite a candidate or challenger to meet at the White House.”

“Netanyahu is the incumbent and that is understood,” the spokesperson adds.

Netanyahu and Gantz are set to address the AIPAC Policy Conference in Washington next week.

— Raoul Wootliff