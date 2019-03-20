IDF strikes Gaza cell launching arson balloons at Israel — reports

Prime Minister Theresa May has asked the European Union to delay Britain’s departure from the European Union until June 30.

The UK is currently due to leave the bloc in nine days, but Parliament has twice rejected May’s divorce deal with the EU.

May told European Council President Donald Tusk in a letter seeking the extension that she intends to try a third time to get the deal approved.

A delay to Brexit needs approval from all 27 remaining EU member states, who are meeting in Brussels tomorrow.

