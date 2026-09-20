Victim of terror shooting named as Netanel Shukrun, father of six from Alei Zahav settlement

Netanel Shukrun is named as the victim of the terror attack at the natural spring in the West Bank earlier today.

Shukrun, who lived in the settlement of Alei Zahav in the northern West Bank, was married to Meirav and was the father of six children, the Samaria Regional Council says.

He went to the natural spring close to the Neve Tzuf settlement with his eldest son to immerse in the water there before Yom Kippur this evening, but was fatally wounded in the shooting attack and died in hospital a short while later.

Shukrun worked as a systems information analyst, while his wife Meirav is a lecturer at Ariel University.

“A man of kindness, humble and a lover of people, was murdered just after he finished immersing [in the spring] with his son ahead of Yom Kippur. These barbarians will never break us — we will build our land even more,” says Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan.