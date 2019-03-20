PLO official: International community failing to stop ‘grave escalation’ in Israeli violence

European Union regulators have hit Google with a 1.49 billion euro ($1.68 billion) fine for abusing its dominant role in online advertising.

It’s the third time the commission has slapped Google with an antitrust penalty, following multibillion-dollar fines resulting from separate probes into two other parts of the Silicon Valley giant’s business.

The EU’s competition commissioner, Margrethe Vestager, announces the results of the long-running probe of Google’s AdSense advertising business at a news conference in Brussels.

“Today’s decision is about how Google abused its dominance to stop websites using brokers other than the AdSense platform,” Vestager says.

The commission found that Google and its parent company, Alphabet, breached EU antitrust rules by imposing restrictive clauses in contracts with websites that used AdSense, preventing Google rivals from placing their ads on these sites.

— AP