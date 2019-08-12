Netanyahu reportedly considering firing Smotrich
After Smotrich’s scathing criticism, PM said mulling firing him from cabinet

Netanyahu reportedly under pressure to oust transportation minister after Twitter storm calling government weak over decisions on Temple Mount and Afula gender-segregated event

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 2:07 pm
MK Bezalel Smotrich of the Union of Right-Wing Parties arrives at a Jerusalem Day event at Mercaz Harav yeshiva in Jerusalem, June 2, 2019. (Aharon Krohn/Flash90)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Monday’s events as they unfold.

2:09 pm

French ministers seek probe into local links with Epstein

Two French government ministers are calling for an investigation into the alleged child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, saying a US inquiry had exposed links between the disgraced financier and France.

Jeffrey Epstein in New York City in 2005. (Neil Rasmus/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images/via JTA)

Epstein, whose suicide in jail over the weekend has outraged his alleged victims, owned an apartment in Paris and had been in the city just before his arrest in New York last month.

“The American investigation has turned up links with France,” Equality Minister Marlene Schiappa says in a joint statement with French child welfare minister Adrien Taquet.

The ministers do not provide any details of the alleged France links.

Epstein, 66, was accused of raping and sexually exploiting dozens of young girls for years, and of also providing teenage victims for friends and acquaintances.

— AFP

2:08 pm

Netanyahu reportedly considering firing Smotrich

Channel 12 news reports that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering firing Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich from his cabinet, after the far-right politician unleashed a series of broadsides against the premier for his decisions regarding the Temple Mount and other matters.

Transportation Minister Betzalel Smotrich arrives for the weekly cabinet meeting, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Jerusalem, on June 24, 2019. (Noam Revkin Fenton/Flash90)

According to the report, the pressure is coming from within Likud.

Among other things, Smotrich has called Netanyahu’s government “weak” and said the justice system was “stupid.”

Speaking to Kan radio Monday morning, Smotrich refused to apologize or backtrack, saying he’s not Miss Manners. His ally Ayelet Shaked has defended him and compared him to Donald Trump.

2:08 pm

