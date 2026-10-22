NY political leaders warn anti-Zionist group against targeting Jewish events

New York elected leaders warn the Pal-Awda anti-Zionist activist group against targeting Jewish events ahead of a protest planned for Saturday in the Riverdale neighborhood of the Bronx.

US Congressman Ritchie Torres, State Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson, and City Council Member Eric Dinowitz issue a joint warning to the group. The lawmakers are all from the Bronx.

“The group has set its sights on Riverdale, targeting Jewish families in our borough simply for gathering together. Riverdale is home to one of the most vibrant Jewish communities in New York, and its families deserve to come together without fear,” the statement says.

“Organizing a campaign to hunt down these gatherings and drive them out of our neighborhoods is an attack on Jewish New Yorkers. Pushing anyone out of public life in our city because of their faith is nothing to celebrate, and the Bronx will not tolerate it,” they say.

“Pushing anyone out of public life in our city because of their faith is nothing to celebrate, and the Bronx will not tolerate it.”

Read our full statement below. pic.twitter.com/LAyAJ5f86B — Council Member Eric Dinowitz (@EricDinowitzNYC) October 22, 2026

Jeffrey Dinowitz is the chair of the city council’s Jewish caucus and a co-chair of its antisemitism task force.

Pal-Awda has led a series of protests targeting events at synagogues in recent years.

The protests target events linked to Israel, such as immigration forums and real estate marketing sessions. The events typically have minor links to the West Bank.

The demonstrations often include harassment of Jews and support for terror groups in Jewish neighborhoods.

Pal-Awda had announced a protest earlier this month against a Nefesh B’nefesh immigration event in Queens last week, without announcing the specific location. The group later said the immigration event had been moved to Long Island and declared “victory.”

The announcements for Saturday’s protest also did not include a specific address but appeared to be targeting an Israel real estate event.