Official sources confirm Morsi’s death

Germany and Britain warn Tehran not to breach uranium stockpile limits set by the 2015 nuclear deal, as the EU’s diplomatic chief dismissed Iranian threats as “political dialectics.”

Iran set a 10-day countdown on Monday to exceed the 300-kilogram limit set on its enriched uranium stocks, dealing another blow to the crumbling nuclear accord signed by Tehran and six international powers.

The EU has battled to save the agreement since US President Donald Trump withdrew and reimposed sanctions, but Iran said it would step back from exceeding the 300-kg limit on June 27 only if “other parties live up to their commitments.” The move comes as Iran tries to step up pressure on the deal’s other signatories — Germany, France, Britain, China and Russia — to help it sidestep US sanctions and in particular enable it to sell oil.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas rejects the Iranian ultimatum and insists Tehran must stick to its commitments under the deal.

“We have already said in the past that we will not accept less for less. It is up to Iran to stick to its obligations,” Maas says after talks with EU foreign ministers in Luxembourg.

“We will certainly not accept a unilateral reduction of obligations.”

A spokesman for the British government echoes the call, saying the E3 — the European signatories to the deal — has “consistently made clear that there can be no reduction in compliance.”

“For now Iran remains within its nuclear commitments. We are coordinating with E3 partners on next steps,” the spokesman adds.

— AFP