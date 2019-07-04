Report: Mossad chief bought expensive cigars for PM

Tributes are pouring in for Holocaust survivor Eva Kor, who died Thursday at age 85.

“It is more than just ‘a breaking news’. It is a devastating one as one more survivor stopped sharing the story,” the Auschwitz Memorial and Museum says.

Only five days ago we recorded a testimony of Eva Kor, an Auschwitz survivor, for @AuschwitzMuseum Archive. Today came a news about her passing away. It more than just 'a breaking news'. It is a devastating one as one more survivor stopped sharing the story. https://t.co/ehGf2Gj27Q — Auschwitz Memorial (@AuschwitzMuseum) July 4, 2019

Kor died while in Poland as part of an annual trip to the former Nazi death camp with the CANDLES Holocaust Museum and Education Center she founded.

One of the people on the trip with CANDLES writes that she “will never, ever forget these moments I’m experiencing right now.”

It was the greatest honor of my life to have been able to spend Eva Kor’s last day on this earth with her in Auschwitz Birkenau. I will never, ever forget these moments I’m experiencing right now…????@EvaMozesKor @candlesmuseum @akisok15 pic.twitter.com/OQqbDHpUHE — Allison Clary (@AStemle) July 4, 2019

Kor “was truly one of the most unique and incredible people I’ve ever met. She always had a smile on her face,” tweets Florida first lady Janet Holcomb.

.@EvaMozesKor was truly one of the most unique and incredible people I've ever met. She always had a smile on her face. @GovHolcomb and I were blessed to have her as a friend and we're so thankful for the lessons she taught us. pic.twitter.com/JotYdMuewj — Janet Holcomb (@FLJanetHolcomb) July 4, 2019

The Faces of Auschwitz project, which collects testimonies of those who survived the death camp, says Kor was “one of the kindest and bravest women we have ever met.”

We are devastated to hear the news of the passing of @EvaMozesKor. She was one of the kindest and bravest women we have ever met, and she understood the mission behind this project and supported us since the very beginning. May her memory be a blessing. pic.twitter.com/81Ro3Uiqt9 — Faces Of Auschwitz (@FacesAuschwitz) July 4, 2019