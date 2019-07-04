New Labor leader heckled during visit to family of slain Ethiopian teen
New Labor leader heckled during visit to family of slain Ethiopian teen

Friend says former defense minister politicking on death of Solomon Tekah; police minister Erdan also pays shiva call

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 1:45 pm 0 Edit
Worka and Wbjig Tekah hold a picture of their son Solomon Tekah, 19, who was killed by an off duty police officer on July 1, 2019, at their home in the Israeli city of Haifa on July 3, 2019. (MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s event as they happen.

1:46 pm

Police minister Erdan visits family of teen slain by cop

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is paying a visit to the family of Solomon Tekah, who was shot by an off duty police officer on Sunday, sparking days of protests in the Ethiopian community.

Erdan, whose ministry is in charge of the police, tells the family, “Millions of citizens are sharing your grief. What happened with Solomon is sad and tragic, and I hope this is the last [such] case.”

He also thanks them for calling on protesters to avoid violence and wait until after the mourning period.

