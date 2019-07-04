Tusk tries to sell skeptical MEPs on new EU head pick
New Labor leader heckled during visit to family of slain Ethiopian teen

Friend says former defense minister politicking on death of Solomon Tekah; police minister Erdan also pays shiva call

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 1:45 pm 0 Edit
Worka and Wbjig Tekah hold a picture of their son Solomon Tekah, 19, who was killed by an off duty police officer on July 1, 2019, at their home in the Israeli city of Haifa on July 3, 2019. (MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s event as they happen.

1:57 pm

Tusk tries to sell skeptical MEPs on new EU head pick

European Council President Donald Tusk is appealing to hostile lawmakers to endorse a nominee for one of the European Union’s most coveted senior posts amid accusations that he and the bloc’s leaders picked the candidate in a shady backroom deal.

Germany’s Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen attends the opening dinner of the 17th International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Shangri-la Dialogue, in Singapore, June 1, 2018, (Yong Teck Lim/AP)

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was nominated as president of the EU’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission.

But her candidacy has proved controversial and it remains unclear whether the assembly will endorse her.

Tusk says that “we managed to make these decisions on time, and actually much more quickly than five years ago. I believe they are good choices.”

European Council President Donald Tusk speaks during a debate on conclusions of the previous European Council Summit during a plenary session at the European Parliament on July 4, 2019 in Strasbourg, eastern France. (FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)

“We must respect each other and cooperate with each other, because only then can we build trust and change Europe for the better,” Tusk tells the European Parliament, sitting this week in Strasbourg, France.

— Agencies

1:47 pm

Labor’s Peretz calls for state probe into death of Solomon Tekah

New Labor party leader Amir Peretz is also visiting the family of Solomon Tekah, and calls for a state investigatory body appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the teen.

“This death has shocked us all,” Peretz says.

A video of Peretz’s visit shows a former youth counselor of Tekah chiding the former defense minister for trying to politick on the killing.

“What you are doing here is spin. You are also responsible. You sat in the government when police were shooting and killing Ethiopian youths. I would expect you to beg forgiveness,” he says.

1:46 pm

Police minister Erdan visits family of teen slain by cop

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is paying a visit to the family of Solomon Tekah, who was shot by an off duty police officer on Sunday, sparking days of protests in the Ethiopian community.

Erdan, whose ministry is in charge of the police, tells the family, “Millions of citizens are sharing your grief. What happened with Solomon is sad and tragic, and I hope this is the last [such] case.”

He also thanks them for calling on protesters to avoid violence and wait until after the mourning period.

