The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s event as they happen.
Labor’s Peretz calls for state probe into death of Solomon Tekah
New Labor party leader Amir Peretz is also visiting the family of Solomon Tekah, and calls for a state investigatory body appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the teen.
“This death has shocked us all,” Peretz says.
A video of Peretz’s visit shows a former youth counselor of Tekah chiding the former defense minister for trying to politick on the killing.
“What you are doing here is spin. You are also responsible. You sat in the government when police were shooting and killing Ethiopian youths. I would expect you to beg forgiveness,” he says.
סמי המדריך נוער של סלמון טקה מתעמת עם יו״ר העבודה עמיר פרץ: ״אתה עושה כאן ספין פוליטי. גם אתה אחראי. אתה ישבת בממשלה כאשר שוטרים ירו והרגו צעירים אתיופים. הייתי מצפה ממך לבקש סליחה״. pic.twitter.com/IJZFgS66WH
— ????فرات نصار||פ. נסאר||F. NASSAR (@nassar_furat) July 4, 2019
Police minister Erdan visits family of teen slain by cop
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is paying a visit to the family of Solomon Tekah, who was shot by an off duty police officer on Sunday, sparking days of protests in the Ethiopian community.
Erdan, whose ministry is in charge of the police, tells the family, “Millions of citizens are sharing your grief. What happened with Solomon is sad and tragic, and I hope this is the last [such] case.”
He also thanks them for calling on protesters to avoid violence and wait until after the mourning period.
השר ארדן לבני משפחת טקה: "באתי בשם ממשלת ישראל ובשמי להביע תנחומים על הכאב שלכם. מיליוני אזרחים במדינה כואבים את הכאב שלכם. מה שקרה עם סלומון הוא עצוב וטרגי ואני מקווה שזה יהיה המקרה האחרון. אנחנו לצידכם"
(מיכל וסרמן) pic.twitter.com/j1PBWqr18e
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 4, 2019
