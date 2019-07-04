Lawyer: Cop is not to blame, he was attacked

Speaking to Channel 12 news, the lawyer for the officer accused of killing Ethiopian-Israeli teen Solomon Tekah says the cop fired at the ground as a warning shot after he and his family were set upon by people throwing rocks at them from close range.

Attorney Yair Nedashi insists the officer had no choice but to fire at the ground, because shooting in the air would have been more dangerous.

He claims the officer called police for backup before using his weapon.

He says his client regrets the deadly results, but does not take blame and had no intention of hurting anyone.

“He is not to blame, he did what he had to,” Nedashi says.