Iran summons British ambassador over stopped tanker

Iran has summoned the British ambassador after authorities in Gibraltar intercepted a super tanker believed to be breaching European Union sanctions by carrying a shipment of Iranian crude oil.

In a Thursday tweet, spokesman for Iran’s Foreign Ministry Abbas Mousavi says Rob Macaire was summoned over the “illegal interception” of the ship.

Spain’s caretaker foreign minister says the tanker was stopped by British authorities following a request from the United States.

Gibraltar’s port and law enforcement agencies, assisted by Britain’s Royal Marines, boarded the Grace 1 early Thursday, authorities on the British overseas territory at the tip of Spain say in a statement.

The tanker was carrying Iranian crude oil to war-ravaged Syria.

— AP