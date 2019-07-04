Amid NBA comeback rumors, Amare hints he is leaving Hapoel

Former NBA star Amare Stoudemire is hinting his time with the Hapoel Jerusalem basketball team may be drawing to a close.

In an Instagram post, the part owner and player says he is “looking forward to the new challenges in my basketball career,” and includes the hashtag #TheReturn, leading to speculation he may be eyeing an NBA comeback.

Stoudemire, 36, played 14 years in the NBA, mostly with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, and was a six-time all star.

He moved to Israel in 2016 to play for Hapoel after exploring his roots here and led the team to a championship in 2017.

Since 2018, he has also been playing in the BIG3 league in the US, which features three-on-three hoops.

On Tuesday, ESPN reported that he would work out for five teams in the NBA in the hopes of joining a squad.