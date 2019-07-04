The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s event as they happen.
Female politicians pan rabbi for saying women have no place in politics
Former Jewish Home MK Shuli Moalem-Refael says she is “flabbergasted” by Rabbi Shlomo Aviner’s rejection of Ayelet Shaked as a leader of a united right-wing slate because she is a female.
“The presence of women, including religious women, in the public sphere is clear,” she says, according to the Srugim website.
Blue and White MK Orna Barbivai, who was the first female head of an IDF directorate, says Aviner’s comments “will give a motivational push for women on why they should be in politics,” according to Channel 12 news.
In an interview Thursday, Aviner said “the complex world of politics is no place for the female role.”
“Thank you to Rabbi Aviner for reminding me why I got into politics,” Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich tells the Kan broadcaster.
Tusk tries to sell skeptical MEPs on new EU head pick
European Council President Donald Tusk is appealing to hostile lawmakers to endorse a nominee for one of the European Union’s most coveted senior posts amid accusations that he and the bloc’s leaders picked the candidate in a shady backroom deal.
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was nominated as president of the EU’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission.
But her candidacy has proved controversial and it remains unclear whether the assembly will endorse her.
Tusk says that “we managed to make these decisions on time, and actually much more quickly than five years ago. I believe they are good choices.”
“We must respect each other and cooperate with each other, because only then can we build trust and change Europe for the better,” Tusk tells the European Parliament, sitting this week in Strasbourg, France.
Labor’s Peretz calls for state probe into death of Solomon Tekah
New Labor party leader Amir Peretz is also visiting the family of Solomon Tekah, and calls for a state investigatory body appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the teen.
“This death has shocked us all,” Peretz says.
A video of Peretz’s visit shows a former youth counselor of Tekah chiding the former defense minister for trying to politick on the killing.
“What you are doing here is spin. You are also responsible. You sat in the government when police were shooting and killing Ethiopian youths. I would expect you to beg forgiveness,” he says.
Police minister Erdan visits family of teen slain by cop
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is paying a visit to the family of Solomon Tekah, who was shot by an off duty police officer on Sunday, sparking days of protests in the Ethiopian community.
Erdan, whose ministry is in charge of the police, tells the family, “Millions of citizens are sharing your grief. What happened with Solomon is sad and tragic, and I hope this is the last [such] case.”
He also thanks them for calling on protesters to avoid violence and wait until after the mourning period.
