Parents protest after videos emerge of daycare worker abusing kids

Dozens of parents, children and others are protesting outside a home daycare center in the central city of Rosh Ha’ayin, where videos published Thursday showed caretaker Carmel Mouda abusing children, as others stood by and watched.

The videos show Mouda, who managed the private Baby Love daycare center, tying up children, force-feeding them, smothering kids under blankets who refuse to fall asleep, and grabbing them roughly.

קושרת לכיסא ומצליפה: כך התעללה המטפלת מראש העין בפעוטות • @D0ronhe עם התיעוד המלא >> https://t.co/7a65Fe5bEc (צילום: דוברות המשטרה) pic.twitter.com/mt1i6TsC1P — חדשות 13 (@newsisrael13) July 4, 2019

Mouda has been questioned by police, who plan to file charges against her and her parents — accused of being accomplices — according to Channel 13 news.

A parent who sent her child to the center tells the television channel that she hopes the daycare manager is sentenced to death. “I can dream,” she says, holding back tears.

Ynet reports that some parents tried to watch the videos but had to stop part of the way through.

“I’m in shock,” a parent tells the news site. “My son is in almost every video tied to a chair or [tied up] on the floor, and this isn’t even everything. The police showed me even worse videos.”