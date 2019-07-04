Iran says Trump’s biting warnings toothless

Iran has responded to US President Donald Trump’s tweeted warnings about biting back by baring its own fangs.

“Diplomacy and biting are paradoxical phrases that bear a meaning only in the school of Trumpism,” says Keyvan Khosravi, the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.

“The US has already bitten the logic of dialogue and diplomacy and has harmed world security by adopting the strategy of unilateralism and withdrawing from the international treaties,” he adds.

He also says that the “US has been biting the Iranian nation for 40 years,” but the best response to Washington is “active resistance.”

Trump on Wednesday responded to Iran threatening to up nuclear enrichment by tweeting “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”