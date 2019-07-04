The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s event as they happen.
Iran says Trump’s biting warnings toothless
Iran has responded to US President Donald Trump’s tweeted warnings about biting back by baring its own fangs.
“Diplomacy and biting are paradoxical phrases that bear a meaning only in the school of Trumpism,” says Keyvan Khosravi, the spokesman for Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, according to Iran’s Tasnim news agency.
“The US has already bitten the logic of dialogue and diplomacy and has harmed world security by adopting the strategy of unilateralism and withdrawing from the international treaties,” he adds.
He also says that the “US has been biting the Iranian nation for 40 years,” but the best response to Washington is “active resistance.”
Trump on Wednesday responded to Iran threatening to up nuclear enrichment by tweeting “Be careful with the threats, Iran. They can come back to bite you like nobody has been bitten before!”
Trump hawks his Fourth parade
US President Donald Trump says he’ll “speak on behalf of our great Country” at his “Salute to America” Independence Day event in the nation’s capital.
Trump is set to give remarks in the evening at the Lincoln Memorial. He has ordered the Pentagon to stage military demonstrations, including a flyover of jets, helicopters and other aircraft.
People are coming from far and wide to join us today and tonight for what is turning out to be one of the biggest celebrations in the history of our Country, SALUTE TO AMERICA, an all day event at the Lincoln Memorial, culminating with large scale flyovers of the most modern…..
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019
….and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World. Perhaps even Air Force One will do a low & loud sprint over the crowd. That will start at 6:00P.M., but be there early. Then, at 9:00 P.M., a great (to put it mildly) fireworks display. I will speak on behalf of our great Country!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2019
Trump says there will be “large scale flyovers of the most modern … and advanced aircraft anywhere in the World.”
Critics calls Trump’s event a divisive intrusion on a traditionally unifying national holiday and say it’s a waste of money. Trump tweeted Wednesday the cost “will be very little compared to what it is worth.”
Daycare center worker grilled on suspicion of abusing kids
A daycare worker in the Jezreel Valley city of Afula has been questioned by police over suspicions that she abused children in her care, according to Hebrew-language media reports.
The woman was not arrested, but given conditional release and a restraining order to keep her away from the daycare center as the investigation continues.
Pro-Palestinian activist filmed in racist drunk rant found dead
A disgraced anti-Israel activist from Britain who was jailed for staging a rowdy and racist scene aboard an airplane has been found dead in what police are treating as a suicide.
The lifeless body of Simone Burns, 50, also known as Simone O’Broin, was found last month on a beach, the Daily Telegraph reports. Sussex Police confirmed her death “is not being treated as suspicious” and next of kin have been informed, the report says.
Last year, she was filmed threatening to boycott Air India unless she was served more wine on the business class flight from Mumbai to London.
She was filmed spitting in the face of one steward and shouting that she was “an international criminal lawyer for the f***ing Palestinian people” in an inebriated rant.
During her four-minute rant, which was filmed and uploaded to social networks where it went viral, she called a female crew member “Indian f***ing money grabbing bastard,” shouting that she will “turn you inside f***ing out, you f***ing stupid c***s.”
A friend of Burns told the Telegraph that her “world fell apart” following the conviction.
O’Broin co-authored a research paper with former UN Special Rapporteur Richard Falk on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories.
Budget deficit climbs to NIS 14 billion
New numbers published by the Finance Ministry show the government budget deficit grew to some NIS 14 billion ($3.9 billion) in June.
The number, representing 3.9% of the GDP, is just a slight rise over the 3.8% deficit reported in April and May, but well beyond the 2.9% target set by the treasury.
Former finance minister Yair Lapid, No. 2 in the Blue and White party, says the true deficit is even higher, and calls for a change at the top.
“You can’t solve the deficit while also transferring billions to extortionists and extremists,” he says, in apparent reference to budget demands by the ultra-Orthodox, who are allied with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his treasury chief Moshe Kahlon.
Justin Amash quits GOP, slams two-party hegemony
Michigan lawmaker Justin Amash, the first person of Palestinian descent to serve in US Congress, says he is quitting the Republican Party, saying he’s grown disenchanted with America’s two-party system.
In an op-ed in the Washington Post, Amash cites the “hyperpartisan environment” in Washington as his reason for leaving the party.
“Modern politics is trapped in a partisan death spiral, but there is an escape,” he writes. “Most Americans are not rigidly partisan and do not feel well represented by either of the two major parties. In fact, the parties have become more partisan in part because they are catering to fewer people, as Americans are rejecting party affiliation in record numbers.”
“No matter your circumstance, I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us. I’m asking you to believe that we can do better than this two-party system — and to work toward it. If we continue to take America for granted, we will lose it,” he adds.
Amash notes his father, a Palestinian refugee from Bethlehem, “would remind my brothers and me of the challenges he faced before coming here and how fortunate we were to be Americans.”
Amash does not mention US President Donald Trump, but in recent months he has been a vocal critic of the president and the party, particularly over allegations in the Mueller report.
According to CNN, Amash may seek the Libertarian Party’s presidential nomination.
Iran-backed militia denounces Iraqi crackdown
One of the largest Iran-backed militias in Iraq is criticizing an order by the prime minister to incorporate the militias into the military and place them under the army’s command.
A statement issued by the Hezbollah Brigades, or Kataib Hezbollah, does not say if the group will abide by Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi’s orders issued this week.
It suggests, however, that “criminalizing the mujahedeen” and harming them directly or indirectly may hurt “those elements supporting the security effort.”
The group, which has close ties to Iran, says the government’s foremost responsibility is to remove what it describes as US occupation forces and their business affiliates, which constitute a “major threat” to Iraqi security.
Female politicians pan rabbi for saying women have no place in politics
Former Jewish Home MK Shuli Moalem-Refael says she is “flabbergasted” by Rabbi Shlomo Aviner’s rejection of Ayelet Shaked as a leader of a united right-wing slate because she is a female.
“The presence of women, including religious women, in the public sphere is clear,” she says, according to the Srugim website.
Blue and White MK Orna Barbivai, who was the first female head of an IDF directorate, says Aviner’s comments “will give a motivational push for women on why they should be in politics,” according to Channel 12 news.
In an interview Thursday, Aviner said “the complex world of politics is no place for the female role.”
“Thank you to Rabbi Aviner for reminding me why I got into politics,” Blue and White MK Miki Haimovich tells the Kan broadcaster.
Tusk tries to sell skeptical MEPs on new EU head pick
European Council President Donald Tusk is appealing to hostile lawmakers to endorse a nominee for one of the European Union’s most coveted senior posts amid accusations that he and the bloc’s leaders picked the candidate in a shady backroom deal.
German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen was nominated as president of the EU’s powerful executive arm, the European Commission.
But her candidacy has proved controversial and it remains unclear whether the assembly will endorse her.
Tusk says that “we managed to make these decisions on time, and actually much more quickly than five years ago. I believe they are good choices.”
“We must respect each other and cooperate with each other, because only then can we build trust and change Europe for the better,” Tusk tells the European Parliament, sitting this week in Strasbourg, France.
Labor’s Peretz calls for state probe into death of Solomon Tekah
New Labor party leader Amir Peretz is also visiting the family of Solomon Tekah, and calls for a state investigatory body appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the teen.
“This death has shocked us all,” Peretz says.
A video of Peretz’s visit shows a former youth counselor of Tekah chiding the former defense minister for trying to politick on the killing.
“What you are doing here is spin. You are also responsible. You sat in the government when police were shooting and killing Ethiopian youths. I would expect you to beg forgiveness,” he says.
סמי המדריך נוער של סלמון טקה מתעמת עם יו״ר העבודה עמיר פרץ: ״אתה עושה כאן ספין פוליטי. גם אתה אחראי. אתה ישבת בממשלה כאשר שוטרים ירו והרגו צעירים אתיופים. הייתי מצפה ממך לבקש סליחה״.
— ????فرات نصار||פ. נסאר||F. NASSAR (@nassar_furat) July 4, 2019
Police minister Erdan visits family of teen slain by cop
Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is paying a visit to the family of Solomon Tekah, who was shot by an off duty police officer on Sunday, sparking days of protests in the Ethiopian community.
Erdan, whose ministry is in charge of the police, tells the family, “Millions of citizens are sharing your grief. What happened with Solomon is sad and tragic, and I hope this is the last [such] case.”
He also thanks them for calling on protesters to avoid violence and wait until after the mourning period.
השר ארדן לבני משפחת טקה: "באתי בשם ממשלת ישראל ובשמי להביע תנחומים על הכאב שלכם. מיליוני אזרחים במדינה כואבים את הכאב שלכם. מה שקרה עם סלומון הוא עצוב וטרגי ואני מקווה שזה יהיה המקרה האחרון. אנחנו לצידכם"
(מיכל וסרמן) pic.twitter.com/j1PBWqr18e
— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 4, 2019
