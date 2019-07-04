Labor’s Peretz calls for state probe into death of Solomon Tekah
New Labor leader heckled during visit to family of slain Ethiopian teen

Friend says former defense minister politicking on death of Solomon Tekah; police minister Erdan also pays shiva call

By Joshua Davidovich Today, 1:45 pm 0 Edit
Worka and Wbjig Tekah hold a picture of their son Solomon Tekah, 19, who was killed by an off duty police officer on July 1, 2019, at their home in the Israeli city of Haifa on July 3, 2019. (MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP)
The Times of Israel is liveblogging Thursday’s event as they happen.

1:47 pm

Labor’s Peretz calls for state probe into death of Solomon Tekah

New Labor party leader Amir Peretz is also visiting the family of Solomon Tekah, and calls for a state investigatory body appointed by the Supreme Court to probe the death of the teen.

“This death has shocked us all,” Peretz says.

A video of Peretz’s visit shows a former youth counselor of Tekah chiding the former defense minister for trying to politick on the killing.

“What you are doing here is spin. You are also responsible. You sat in the government when police were shooting and killing Ethiopian youths. I would expect you to beg forgiveness,” he says.

1:46 pm

Police minister Erdan visits family of teen slain by cop

Public Security Minister Gilad Erdan is paying a visit to the family of Solomon Tekah, who was shot by an off duty police officer on Sunday, sparking days of protests in the Ethiopian community.

Erdan, whose ministry is in charge of the police, tells the family, “Millions of citizens are sharing your grief. What happened with Solomon is sad and tragic, and I hope this is the last [such] case.”

He also thanks them for calling on protesters to avoid violence and wait until after the mourning period.

1:47 pm

