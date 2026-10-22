Report: Social media accounts used in campaign to promote Iran regime change are now amplifying pro-Netanyahu election messaging

Social media accounts that were revealed last year to be part of an Israeli influence campaign promoting regime change in Iran have begun amplifying messages in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the October 27 election, Haaretz reveals.

Dozens of these accounts are mostly active on X, where they have promoted Netanyahu’s election messaging and have shared attacks against his rivals, Haaretz says. Some of their posts have been in Hebrew, urging viewers to vote for Netanyahu.

The Brandeis Institute and the FakeReporter watchdog have filed a petition to the Central Elections Committee regarding the accounts.

Researchers from both organizations identified over 1,000 suspicious accounts that have shifted from anti-Iranian regime to pro-Netanyahu messaging.