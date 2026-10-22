Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Report: Social media accounts used in campaign to promote Iran regime change are now amplifying pro-Netanyahu election messaging

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Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the graduation ceremony of an IDF officers’ course in southern Israel, October 21, 2026. (Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90)
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the graduation ceremony of an IDF officers’ course in southern Israel, October 21, 2026. (Tsafrir Abayov/Flash90)

Social media accounts that were revealed last year to be part of an Israeli influence campaign promoting regime change in Iran have begun amplifying messages in support of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ahead of the October 27 election, Haaretz reveals.

Dozens of these accounts are mostly active on X, where they have promoted Netanyahu’s election messaging and have shared attacks against his rivals, Haaretz says. Some of their posts have been in Hebrew, urging viewers to vote for Netanyahu.

The Brandeis Institute and the FakeReporter watchdog have filed a petition to the Central Elections Committee regarding the accounts.

Researchers from both organizations identified over 1,000 suspicious accounts that have shifted from anti-Iranian regime to pro-Netanyahu messaging.

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