Rifle-wielding settler extremists filmed dancing at West Bank wedding to anti-Zionist anthem

The Kan public broadcaster airs footage from what it says was a wedding held earlier this week, attended by settler extremists in the Gush Etzion region of the West Bank.

The so-called hilltop youth can be seen dancing to a song that has become something of an anthem for the anti-Zionist Neturei Karta sect of ultra-Orthodox Judaism and includes the phrase, “We do not believe in the rule of the heretics.”

While the anthem is regularly heard at certain ultra-Orthodox gatherings in Israel, its singing at the wedding in the West Bank highlights how extreme some parts of the settler movement have become, in that they reject the authority of the state.

One of the participants at the wedding is seen waving what appears to be an IDF-supplied automatic weapon in the air, while another wields a pistol.

A third participant waves a flag in support of Ariel Dahari, a resident of an illegal outpost who was filmed beating a Palestinian woman with a club last year.

The clip also catches the wedding singer leading a chant of “We’ll break the teeth of the Zionists” with the crowd’s participation.

Shortly after the wedding, settlers reportedly torched a vehicle in the nearby village of Beit Ummar. They also spray-painted a message in Hebrew that read, “Regards, Dahari and mazal tov.”

No arrests were made.

בשירת "בשלטון הכופרים אין אנו מאמינים" ו"נשבור לציונים את השיניים": תיעוד מחתונה בהשתתפות נערי גבעות | בלעדי@HGoldich pic.twitter.com/0X0I7WH6px — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 22, 2026