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Rubio expresses appreciation for Qatar’s mediation efforts in call with prime minister

By Reuters Today, 9:32 pm
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) shakes hands with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as they meet at the State Department in Washington, April 22, 2025. (Oliver Contreras/AFP)
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) shakes hands with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani as they meet at the State Department in Washington, April 22, 2025. (Oliver Contreras/AFP)

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed appreciation for Qatar’s continued efforts to mediate the conflict in the Middle East in a call with Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, the State Department says.

Rubio also reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to Qatar’s security and freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, the department says in a statement.

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