Settlers filmed stealing olives from trees belonging to Palestinians in northern West Bank

Security camera footage catches settlers stealing olives belonging to residents of the northern West Bank Palestinian village of Burin earlier today.

The incident takes place adjacent to the illegal of Givat Ronen.

Today in Burin, just below the settlement of Givat Ronen.

Settlers stole olives from a Palestinian farmer, filmed from his rooftop.

#WestBank #UCPiP pic.twitter.com/LiIkIhtuJF — Unarmed Civilian Protection in Palestine (@ucpinpalestine) October 22, 2026

As in previous years, the annual olive harvest has seen daily attacks by settlers against Palestinian farmers.

Another incident was reported in the Masafer Yatta area of the southern West Bank where settlers were filmed stomping on olives picked by Palestinians and kicking them into the dirt. Foreign activists trying to reach the area in order to protect Palestinians from attack were barred from doing so by Israeli forces.

Sami addra: New Attack on Olive Harvesters in Masafer Yatta and Theft of the Harvest Attacks by settlers against residents in the villages of Masafer Yatta, south of Hebron, continue. In the village of Sha'ab al-Butm, olive harvesters were assaulted by settlers pic.twitter.com/4etDABAhOK — מחוץ לעדר/ kivsa shchora (@masafering) October 22, 2026