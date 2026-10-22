Live Update arrow right icon From the Liveblog of Thursday, October 22, 2026

Settlers filmed stealing olives from trees belonging to Palestinians in northern West Bank

Today, 9:44 pm
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Security camera footage catches settlers stealing olives belonging to residents of the northern West Bank Palestinian village of Burin earlier today.

The incident takes place adjacent to the illegal of Givat Ronen.

As in previous years, the annual olive harvest has seen daily attacks by settlers against Palestinian farmers.

Another incident was reported in the Masafer Yatta area of the southern West Bank where settlers were filmed stomping on olives picked by Palestinians and kicking them into the dirt. Foreign activists trying to reach the area in order to protect Palestinians from attack were barred from doing so by Israeli forces.

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